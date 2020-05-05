Taiwan forms pandemic prevention product ecosystem

PETALING JAYA: The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) has established a pandemic prevention product ecosystem to offer assistance to other countries fighting Covid-19.

Taitra president and CEO Walter Yeh said the ecosystem has about 140 companies from those involved in producing face masks, vaccines to test kits and other pandemic prevention products.

“Most of these companies already have their FDA or CE certifications. This ecosystem can provide assistance to many countries. When you need suppliers from Taiwan, Taitra can be your partner and we can recommend suppliers in Taiwan,” he said at the Taiwan Excellence pandemic prevention product launch online press conference yesterday.

The one-hour show was part of a series of events held by Taitra to highlight the country’s strengths and boost economic activities amid the global standstill.

Yeh said Taiwan has shown the world its resilience, integration capacity and advanced medical practices.

A well-organised deployment and pandemic prevention product ecosystem will broaden the horizon and scope of the supply chain for Taiwan’s medical industry, he noted.

He added that Taiwanese companies were quick to assemble national teams from the machinery and textile industry to manufacture face masks and medical gowns. More recently, a national team was mobilised to provide ventilators.

On top of this, the National Cheng Kung University Hospital recently shared their know-how and experience in combating the pandemic with 14,000 Indian medical doctors and staff online. With Taitra’s help, such action has helped to facilitate even greater international interaction and collaboration between Taiwan and the world.

“Taiwan has the experience, resources and know-how to fight Covid-19 effectively. We’re glad to be able to share them with the world. We hope we can work together with more countries to share our experience,” said Yeh.

Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade director-general Chen Chern-chyi, who also spoke at the event, noted the Taiwan government has implemented various measures to assist industries to respond to the impact.

The product launch includes Mediland’s disinfection robot, Great Group Medical’s respiratory device, Apex Medical’s healthcare solution, Taiwan Stanch’s surgical face masks, Onyx’s telehealth and smart hospital product, vaccine and test kits from Medigen Vaccine Biologics and BluSense Diagnostics, all of which are pandemic prevention products.

Radiant Innovation, Tex Year, Asiatic Fiber, Advantech, IEI Integration, Rice Ear, QS Control and Kimforest also presented their innovative pandemic-prevention products at the online press conference, which attracted over 200 participants from countries like Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, the Philippines, South Korea, South Africa, Egypt, Australia.

Yeh also introduced a virtual healthcare pavilion which consists of 42 medical, assistive devices or smart medical products from 33 Taiwan Excellence Awards winners. The actual exhibit tools, demonstration and enquiries can be seen online, serving as a new marketing strategy.

“Our pavilion severs the boundaries of time and space and even the rules of social distancing. Buyers and exhibitors from around the world can easily interact with their desired products or companies with a few tabs and swipes,” he said.