Taiwan rolls out 3-in-1 mega show

PETALING JAYA: Taiwan for the first-time will roll out a 3-in-1 mega show, combining Asia’s second largest automotive trade show – Taipei AMPA – as well as Autotronics Taipei and 2035 E-Mobility Taiwan, which will showcase a comprehensive range of exhibits from automotive and motorcycle aftermarket parts, automotive electronics, to hardware, software, and solutions for electric and autonomous vehicles.

Taipei AMPA will focus on the latest automotive ecosystem developments and feature automobile and motorcycle parts and accessories as well as a glimpse of the producer’s customising services capable of producing parts for different models around the world, while Autotronics Taipei will showcase the electronic components used in vehicles and the backbone technology for electric vehicles, and 2035 E-Mobility Taiwan a full range of future-oriented and sustainable solutions for electric and autonomous vehicles.

The Bureau of Foreign Trade from Taiwan held a teaser event, “Shift towards future mobility with Taiwan”, on Feb 17 at the Pullman City Centre Hotel where the show organiser Taitra (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) gave an introduction into the 3-in-1 event.

There were a number of talks from the Taiwanese Automotive Research & Testing Center, the MIH Consortium and Novelzon Autotronics Sdn Bhd where they shared their thoughts on electric vehicle (EV) trends and current development.

Taiwan Trade Center Kuala Lumpur director Eva Peng expressed her appreciation for the local support received for the upcoming event and welcomed new participants.

“I would also like to invite you to attend Taipei AMPA, Autotronics Taipei and 2035 E-Mobility Taiwan. The shows are scheduled for April 12-15 at the Nangang Exhibition Hall in Taipei, Taiwan. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to all of you who generously helped us make this event come together to become a success,” said Eva during the event.

The event was attended among others by Malaysia Automotive Component Parts Manufacturers president Chin Jit Sin, Federation of Motor and Credit Companies Association of Malaysia president Datuk Tony Khor Chong Boon, Federation of Engineering and Motor Parts Traders’ Association president Datuk Seri Jeffry Ong Eng Hong, Novelzon Autotronics Sdn Bhd research & development director Dr Lawrence TC Khoo and Taiwan External Trade Development Council project manager Jason Lin.

Chin said there are high levels of interest in the EV industry and future mobility and its impact on the economy. Furthermore, Malaysia has a lot to learn from Taiwan given the latter’s strength and more advanced level of development in e-mobility and EV.

“Today’s event is significant and timely as we have the opportunity to learn from our friend from Taiwan on their EV and future mobility journey. This is very important as we aspire to position Malaysia as a prominent global value chain player and preferred technology partner for EVs.

“I would like to call on my fellow industry players, big or small to take the initiative and increase your awareness (as well as) involvement in high value added activities in both the domestic and global supply chain of the EV and future mobility industry, in order to stay relevant to the global shift toward electrification and reduction of carbon emission,” he added.

Taiwan is not only known for its high-quality custom manufacturing and OEM automotive aftermarket parts but also has strong R&D ability in the ICT industry, where you can find the suppliers of Tesla, Rivian, Lucid, and Fisker. To focus on trends of C.A.S.E (Connectivity, Autonomous, Shared, and Electrified), the 3-in-1 mega show consolidates IoV, EV, 5G, and C-V2X as highlights, displaying the future of the automotive industry transformation.