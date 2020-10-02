Taiwan’s digital dentistry taking dental care to a new high

PETALING JAYA: Taiwan offers innovative solutions and reliable dental products to the world, as dental materials made in Taiwan cover 94% of the entire global dentistry product line.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) president and CEO Leonor Lin said this output value is expected to reach US$10 billion (RM42 billion) by 2021.

“It clearly shows the manufacturing power of Taiwan,“ she said at the Taiwan Excellence “Smart Medical Express - Dentistry of Excellence” online press conference on Wednesday.

The global dental implant market will reach its peak in 2026 where business opportunities are expected to approach US$570 billion. The medical material export potential will shift from America and Europe to Asia and Oceania, where the advantage of high economic growth rate is.

Citing a latest WHO report, Lin said 30% of elderly people at aged 65 and above in the world are toothless. Thus the demand for oral care products will continue to increase.

“Taiwan became an aged society in 2018 and is one of the important (dentistry) markets in Asia,“ said Lin.

Five Taiwan Excellence award winners EPED Inc, Saturn Imaging Inc, Dentmate Technology Co Ltd, Young Optics Inc and DHEF Inc demonstrated their products during the online event.

“All of these innovative solutions and reliable products will allow clinics and hospitals to work more efficiently by saving time and reducing costs, which then leads to changing of our lives through best practice,” said Lin.

EPED showcased their Implant Real-time Imaging System that can guide the pre-planned placement of implants, reducing risks and increasing the likelihood of successful implant surgery.

Saturn Imaging demonstrated their innovative guiding technology, providing an all-in-one solution for guided implantology, ranging from digital treatment planning, surgical guide fabrication, to surgical guide verification.

Dentmate introduced their Lumindex LED headlight that gives dentists uniform light spot and brings edge-to-edge clarity at what the eyes focus while also reducing eye strain during surgery.

Young Optics released the latest MiiCraft 3D printer, which is perfect for individualised mass production and professional applications.

DHEF introduced two products Apixia Digirex PSP Digital Dental Radiography System, which is the first small photostimulable phosphor system in the world, and the Dentamerica Endomax Brite used for root canal treatment specially designed with long-lifetime LED modules can help dentist to see better during treatment.

The online product launch was part of a series of events held by Taitra to highlight Taiwan’s medical strengths and boost economic activities amid the global standstill.