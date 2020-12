PETALING JAYA: Given the move towards eco consciousness and creating a sustainable lifestyle, the use of natural, non-toxic chemicals, biodegradable materials, and recycled materials has become a big trend in daily household products.

In this regard, Taiwan Excellence hosted a “Green Life Online Press Conference” to showcase and share eco-friendly green life solutions and products from four of Taiwan’s leading companies.

In his opening remarks, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) executive vice president Simon Wang said both developed and developing countries are being called upon to respond to increasing environmental challenges.

“Therefore, it is very important to keep up to date with innovations are related to carbon footprint reduction, eco consumerism and sustainable development. Nowadays, more and more consumers prefer eco friendly options and the demand for green products is increasing rapidly. What was once eco friendly trends, are now eco friendly lifestyles,” he said.

The event featured four Taiwan Excellence Award winners, namely Taiwan Lung Meng Advanced Composite Materials (TLM), Ju Tian Cleantech, Jiun Yo and Kai Suh Suh Enterprise.

Papermaker TLM specialises in stone paper, which means no trees are cut down and no bleach is used during production,.

Its entire production process uses no acids and bases but a small amount of water, and does not emit exhaust gas. This makes it environmentally-friendly and harmless to humans, so TLM's papermaking technology can be applied to printing industry, food packaging, and daily life products.

Ju Tian produces sugarcane straws made from renewable materials and are naturally compostable after the end of their life, ensuring that the earth's limited resources can be recycled in a regenerative and sustainable manner.

The idea was born after the realisation that one-time plastic pollution is the most serious environmental issue, and o the company uses recycling and application of renewable natural waste such as bamboo fiber, bagasse, coffee grounds, etc., to achieve zero waste in its entire industrial cycle.

Jiun Yo, a paper packaging manufacturer, market operation and market service expert, makes plastic free cups from water-based dispersion coating. Its prodcuts meet meet the requirements of both globally recognized ASTM D6400 biodegradation specification and European standard EN 13432 for compostability.

As a leading manufacturer of cable ties and wiring accessories, Kai Suh Suh uses material approved by UL, and complies with RoHS and FDA regulation. It uses durable and reusable ABS material which is environment-friendly, non-toxic and ensures safety.