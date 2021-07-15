Taiwan’s medical technologies, smart devices to be showcased in healthcare webinar

PETALING JAYA: Six well-known hospitals, five smart medical technology service providers and the National Health Insurance Administration from Taiwan will be featured in the upcoming online showcase “Taiwan and Malaysia, Joining Hands in Bringing Greater Health to Life”.

Organised by Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade, Taiwan External Trade Development Council, and Kuala Lumpur Taiwan Trade Center, the live online event will be held on July 28.

Taiwanese medical technologies are recognised by the global healthcare community for its continuous efforts in researching and developing high-efficiency medical equipment. Taiwan’s universal health insurance system has won various awards, thus attracting the attention of Malaysia’s medical and nursing community. It has also attracted many healthcare importers to join the event, hoping to stimulate more business opportunities amid the pandemic.

Themed “Smart Medical”, the online event promotes Taiwan’s unique remote medical technologies and smart devices, including:

• National Taiwan University Hospital Hsin-Chu Branch, the most iconic public hospital in Taiwan

• Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, the first proton therapy center in Southeast Asia

• National Cheng Kung University Hospital, the largest medical center in Southern Taiwan

• Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital, home to one of the two accredited bone marrow databases in Asia

• Shin Kong Wu Ho Su Memorial Hospital, the first choice for advanced health checkups

• Landseed International Hospital, experts in telemedicine services

• TaiHao Medical, specialists in breast tumour ultrasound screening solutions

• Insight Medical Solutions, which developed the world’s first magnetically controlled capsule endoscope capable of completely examining the upper digestive tract

• Chiun Mai Communication Systems, innovative AIoT application service experts

• Wel-Bloom Bio Tech, specialises in Taiwanese health food OEM research and development

• OmQi Biotechnology, a quantum conservation expert who recharges your health

• National Health Insurance Administration, Ministry of Health and Welfare, the world-renowned Taiwan’s health insurance system

Some of the highlighted solutions include: real-time telemedicine consultation services, which are especially important during the pandemic zero-contact era; the “FusionAir- Intelligent Indoor Purification System” effectively deodorise bacteria in the indoor environment, reducing infection risk in confined spaces; proton therapy provides a new treatment option for cancer patients, which has the advantages of greatly reducing the dose to healthy tissues and lowering side effects; breast cancer ultrasound diagnosis system assists physicians in early detection of tumors; the world’s first magnetically controlled capsule endoscope capable of completely examining the upper digestive tract that is easy to use, painless, free of anesthesia and cross-infection, a new choice compared to traditional endoscopy.

For more details and to register for the webinar on July 28, visit https://l.linklyhq.com/l/Ws0k, or contact Ms Choo 010-238 6850. Also visit the healthcare pavilion during “Taiwan Expo in Malaysia 2021 Online” from August 4-6 to discover more about Taiwan’s healthcare industry.