Taiwan’s smart hardware for the global market

PETALING JAYA: Taiwan’s manufacturing industry has been actively strengthening its technology, investing in high-value hardware, building materials and fasteners.

In 2019, Taiwan’s hand tools export value achieved US$3.8 billion (RM16 billion) which ranked third in the world. Within the fastener industry, Taiwan is ranked among the top four globally with an export value of more than US$4 billion.

“Supported by Taiwan’s cutting edge ICT industry, building materials and fasterners could produce a whole bunch of data through sensors by which the functions of the components can be optimised,“ said Taiwan External Trade Development Council executive vice president Simon Wang at the Taiwan Excellence Building Material and Fastener Webinar yesterday.

Taiwan Excellence, representing the highest achievement awarded for Taiwanese products, held the online event which featured the latest hardware products from four award-winning Taiwanese companies King Slide Works Co Ltd, Sheh Kai Precision Co Ltd, Tronco Electric Machinery Inc and Sheh Fung Screws Co Ltd.

King Slide Works is the leading furniture hardware manufacturer in Taiwan engaged in the research, design, manufacture and sales of guide rails for servers and peripheral components. Its Simlead metal drawer system with push-open, silent soft closing and VSD comprises the metallic side walls and full extension runners, offering the world’s first drawer safety and friendly design.

Sheh Kai Precision is a manufacturer of high-end construction fastener: bi-metal screw, ultimate performance bi-metal and carbon steel screw anchor in Taiwan. Its concrete screw anchor is to create a fastener product with high ductility within the load bearing area of the fastener. The increase in ductility and hardness would in turn lower the sensitivity it will have to the damages caused by embrittlement by way of hydrogen as well as corrosion. Compared with traditional expansion anchor, concrete screw anchor can save 30% of time with no expansion forces as the installation is close to the edge.

Tronco Electric Machinery is one of the top suppliers of intelligent automatic door system, DC brushless motor, electronic access control system, wireless system and related accessories. Its automatic swing door system incorporates microprocessor servo controllers that bring the benefit of precision door position control and smooth noise-free operation. As a green electric system, it features high-efficiency power supply units with stand-by power consumption at just <0.5W, offering a superior energy, cost-effective automatic door solution.

Sheh Fung Screws is a specialist brand in manufacturing and distributing screws. It offers various screws, including self-drilling, timber construction, drywall, chipboard, self-tapping, decking, self-piercing screws, and other screws. Its timber construction screws come in four different types: wafer head, double flat head sharp point, cheese head, and double flat head drill point. It asymmetric thread design for better pullout, milling thread design reduce the risk of splitting the wood and easy no stress-free drill, reduce screw torque and fully threaded for maximising a joints load bearing capacity and pullout.