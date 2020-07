PETALING JAYA: Taiwan’s smart transportation solutions and products offer great benefits to the world for a smarter and safer future in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Bureau of Foreign Trade deputy director general Lee Guann-Jyh said the smart transportation technology industry is currently one of the key industries that the Taiwanese government is focusing on.

Over the next five years, the Taiwanese government will invest US$200 million (RM857 million) on smart transportation infrastructure.

These include smart traffic data analysis and services, upgrades to traditional transport industries, mobile services, improving accessibility to services for the elderly, disadvantaged and the remote population as well as innovative prevention for autonomous vehicles and smart motorcycle technologies.

“Taiwan’s electronic toll collection system, smart car system for public transport, smart parking system and advanced driver assistance system have earned a good reputation all over the world and attracted system integrators, public transportation departments and sales agents from potential countries.

“Over the recent years, we’ve also actively participated in various international exhibitions. With the success from these overseas marketing and trade shows, Taiwan Excellence will continue to promote smart transport brands as we believe Taiwan has more to offer to the market and the world,“ Lee said at the Taiwan Excellence smart transportation online press conference on Tuesday.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, Taiwan has been introducing the latest Taiwan Excellence products through its virtual pavilion. The Taiwan Excellence smart transportation exhibition showcases more than 55 Taiwan Excellence award-winning products, including smart transport solutions, automotive electronics intelligent robots, automotive parts, motorcycle parts and repair tools.

“We invite more Taiwan Excellence businesses to introduce their products and share their global applications through analysis on the latest industry trends. We invite all potential partners to fully utilise these virtual pavilion,“ said Lee.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) president & CEO Walter Yeh said although the world is still facing the setbacks of Covid-19, Taiwan’s smart transportation solutions and products are globally recognised for their high quality, sophisticated technology and consistent performance.

He indicated that the global smart transportation market is accelerating at a breakneck speed and is expected to reach US$149.2 billion by 2023, according to research firm, Markets and Markets. For Taiwanese companies entering the smart transportation sector, the road ahead is paved with opportunities.

“In recent years, several innovative smart transportation applications including the ETC System, electric scooter battery exchange stations and electric vehicle charging stations, and many successful products from Taiwan companies have been embraced by the international market. Buyers around the world can connect from anywhere to get cutting-edge solutions from Taiwan,“ said Yeh.

The event brought together four Taiwan Excellence award winners: Acer ITS, EverFocus Electronics, Noodoe and Taiwan Hua-Jie.

The companies shared Taiwan’s latest smart transportation technologies, including a smart parking meter system, AI network video recorder, EV charging station OS and thin type quiet switch.

Exemplifying the best of Taiwan’s smart transportation industry, these products are driving trends that combine information communication, electronic components and smart transportation technologies.

The Smart Transportation virtual pavilion was attended by over 298 buyers and 25 media worldwide.