Taiwan showcases medical advancements in webinar

PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated Taiwan’s ability to adapt and combine information and communications technology (ICT) and service innovations to improve the country’s healthcare even in low resourced settings, as seen at the recent Smart Medical Applications Webinar by Taiwan Excellence that showcased Taiwan’s advancements in medical applications.
The webinar, which was jointly presented by Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade, highlighted five ICT-medical brands from Taiwan that are also Taiwan Excellence Award-winning companies, whereby three are top 10 Gold Awards winners.
During the webinar, the product launch featured iXensor’s infectious disease management/chronic disease management/female health management; Wellell’s SleepWell solution; United Orthopedic’s Hinge Knee and Limb Salvage System; MiiS’ telemedicine solution products and IEI’s Medical Image Management System – POCi-W22C-ULT5.
“Though the companies specialised in different departments for medical technology, their strength in developing applications continue to contribute to bring the best performance and realising the future for healthcare,” said Taiwan Excellence.
As a result of the pandemic, healthcare industries around the world have been forced to adapt from isolated, concentrated units to a more diversified and mobilised matrix, with an increasing demand for telemedicine and smart medical devices. Through its combination of software and hardware integration strengths, Taiwan’s healthcare industry is ready and willing to embrace these changes and share its experience and accomplishments with the rest of the world.
“Hospital physicians worked closely with the telecommunication companies and medical ones to enhance the best care for patients while protecting our valuable healthcare staff,” remarked National Taiwan University Hospital Yunlin branch vice superintendent and professor of emergency medicine Matthew Huei-Ming Ma during the webinar.
The event attracted more than 200 registrations, welcoming online viewers from over 10 countries including Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Italy, France, Iran, Germany and the UK.
For more information, visit:
Event website: https://sites.google.com/view/2022-smart-medical-application/
Taiwan Excellence Award: https://www.taiwanexcellence.org/en
Taiwan Healthcare Hub: https://healthcare.taiwantrade.com/home/home.html
Smart Medical Applications Webinar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVygWc_PDgA