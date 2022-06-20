Taiwan showcases medical advancements in webinar

PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated Taiwan’s ability to adapt and combine information and communications technology (ICT) and service innovations to improve the country’s healthcare even in low resourced settings, as seen at the recent Smart Medical Applications Webinar by Taiwan Excellence that showcased Taiwan’s advancements in medical applications.

The webinar, which was jointly presented by Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade, highlighted five ICT-medical brands from Taiwan that are also Taiwan Excellence Award-winning companies, whereby three are top 10 Gold Awards winners.

During the webinar, the product launch featured iXensor’s infectious disease management/chronic disease management/female health management; Wellell’s SleepWell solution; United Orthopedic’s Hinge Knee and Limb Salvage System; MiiS’ telemedicine solution products and IEI’s Medical Image Management System – POCi-W22C-ULT5.