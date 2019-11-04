Takeover offer for Kumpulan Powernet ‘fair and reasonable’

PETALING JAYA: The takeover offer of RM1 per share by Kumpulan Powernet’s substantial shareholder and deputy chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah has been deemed “fair and reasonable” by the independent adviser Mercury Securities Sdn Bhd.

In a circular to shareholders, Mercury Securities said based on the valuation of each of the group’s business segments, the offer price is fair as it represents a premium of 60 sen or 150% over the estimated fair value per KPB share of 40 sen.

“Save for the period from July 3, 2017 to July 13, 2017 and from Oct 22, 2019 up to the latest practicable date (LPD), we note that the offer price is higher than the daily closing market prices of Kumpulan Powernet shares for the past three years before the commencement of the offer period and up to the LPD.

“We view the offer as reasonable as it provides an opportunity to you (especially for those holding a significant number of KPB Shares) to realise your investment in KPB in the immediate term for a cash consideration of RM1 per offer share,” Mercury Securities said in the circular.

To recap, on Oct 2, Kumpulan Powernet received a mandatory general takeover offer from Abdul Karim, which came after he raised his stake in the company to 36.49%, following the purchase of 12.25 million shares or 16.09% for RM12.25 million or RM1 per share.

According to the offer document, Abdul Karim increased his stake with the aim to gain control over the group, which would allow him to have greater influence and flexibility in determining the strategic direction of the group moving forward.

At the time of the offer notice, Abdul Karim and persons acting in concert (PACs) already owned a 46.81% stake, or 35.64 million shares in Kumpulan Powernet.

The PACs are Grand Deal Vision Sdn Bhd, jointly owned by the group’s MD Mustakim Mat Nun and Sarah Azreen Abdul Samat, Rosland Othman and Azhan Azmi.

Abdul Karim is working with the board of Kumpulan Powernet to expand into the business of development, construction and/or management of projects in the energy, utility, infrastructure segments, which include renewable energy and sewerage treatment plants, as well as the logistics segment.