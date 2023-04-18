TalentCorp forges partnership with Spain agency to enhance talent ecosystem

PETALING JAYA: Talent Corporation Malaysia (TalentCorp) today entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Economic and Commercial Office of Spain (Ofecome) under the Spanish Embassy in Malaysia to establish and develop a working collaboration in programmes that aim to build robust talent ecosystem.

At the signing ceremony, TalentCorp group CEO Thomas Mathew said the partnership aligns with TalentCorp’s mandate from the Ministry of Human Resources to attract, nurture, and retain talent for Malaysia’s growth.

“We look forward to strengthening and nurturing this strategic relationship with Spain, which we hope will facilitate the circulation of talent between our two countries and attract high-value investments into Malaysia,” he said.

Under the MoU, TalentCorp will support the Spanish Embassy in Malaysia and Spanish companies based in Malaysia to develop and implement talent programmes. This includes the ease of facilitation for eligible participants of ICEX Vives, an annual graduate internship programme by the Spanish government to improve the practical experience of young Spaniards and contribute to the internationalisation of Spanish companies.

At the same time, Ofecome will support TalentCorp programmes and provide the necessary information and input to strengthen talent agendas, as well as connect TalentCorp to the Spanish industry partners for talent development programmes especially technical and vocational education and training.

Economic and commercial counsellor at the Embassy of Spain in Malaysia, Ines Perez-Durantez, said the strategic collaboration with TalentCorp reaffirms Malaysia’s business-friendly policies and commitment to building a world-class global workforce.

“The programme will also enable our Spanish and EU youth to strengthen their global competency through work opportunities with Spanish companies abroad,” she said.

According to Matrade, Malaysia’s trade with the European Union grew 20.1% to RM216.53 billion in 2022 compared to RM180.23 billion in 2021. The export value to the Spanish market alone recorded RM5.74 billion, a 22% increase from the previous year.