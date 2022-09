TalentCorp organises virtual career fair for E&E sector offering more than 1,000 jobs

KUALA LUMPUR: Talent Corp Malaysia Bhd (TalentCorp) will be organising its first-ever virtual career fair focusing on the electrical & electronics (E&E) sector from Sept 28 to 30 from 10am to 6pm.

The three-day Virtual Career Fair Electrical & Electronics (VCF E&E) will feature more than 40 participating companies in the E&E sector offering over 1,000 vacancies across Malaysia.

TalentCorp Group CEO Thomas Mathew said that as mandated by the government to be the bridge between them, businesses and talents has continuously taken steps to help ensure that Malaysia has a robust talent ecosystem to achieve its aspirations.

“The VCF for E&E, driven from a need for talents in the sector, is an example of us working closely with employers and universities for our talents to assume the available opportunities and chart a career path for themselves in this sector, which is a key contributor to our economy,” he said.

Besides job opportunities, participants can interact with employers via live chats, gain E&E industry insights, and join webinars to enhance their employability skills.

Participating companies include Intel Malaysia, Keysight Technologies, Plexus Manufacturing, Silterra Malaysia, Vitrox Corporation, Schneider Electric, Flextronics Technology, TF AMD Microelectronics and Hoya Electronics Malaysia.

The VCF E&E is held in collaboration with Jabatan Tenaga Manusia, Jabatan Pendidikan Politeknik dan Kolej Komuniti, Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association, Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers, Universiti Malaysia Pahang, Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia, Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka, Universiti Malaysia Perlis and Young Malaysian Engineers.

Registration and Participation is free at www.talentcorp.my/virtualcareerfair. - Bernama