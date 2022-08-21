Target of zero hardcore poverty by 2025 achievable: Mustapa

PUTRAJAYA: The target of zero hardcore poverty in the country by 2025 can be achieved through various initiatives and programmes implemented by the government, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said the initiatives include the implementation of the Keluarga Malaysia hardcore poverty eradication (BMTKM) programme, introduced under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“The government has allocated RM36 billion under the 12MP to eradicate poverty and set aside RM150 million for the BMTKM programme.

“By the end of 2025, the government will declare that there are no more hardcore poor families in Malaysia,” he said at the Keluarga Malaysia Symposium: Achievements and Hopes, which was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, here today.

Mustapa who presented a report on the achievements of ‘Keluarga Malaysia in Dealing with Economic Challenges’ said that to date, there were a total of 136,000 hardcore poor families in the country including in Sabah and Sarawak.

In this regard, he said, the first phase of the BMTKM programme was being actively implemented involving 80 localities nationwide.

Meanwhile, Mustapa said the government was also focusing on implementing programmes to increase people’s income to eradicate poverty in the country.

“Programmes for human capital development as well as training and basic financial management courses are also being actively implemented,” he said. - Bernama