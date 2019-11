PETALING JAYA: Tasek Corp Bhd’s net loss for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2019 narrowed to RM5.37 million from RM5.99 million a year ago as the cement segment was affected by the prolonged price competition and high production cost.

This was compounded by lower interest income and lower share of profit from associate company. Its revenue however, rose 6.9% to RM160.24 million compared with RM149.88 million previously.

For the nine-month period, Tasek’s net loss widened to RM22.98 million from RM15.07 million a year ago, but revenue rose 1.3% to RM425.19 milllion from RM419.79 million.

“The board views the outlook for the last quarter of the year to remain challenging if pricing pressure continues,“ Tasek said.