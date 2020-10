PETALING JAYA: TCS Group Holdings Bhd has secured a RM323 million main building works contract from Mah Sing Group Bhd’s subsidiary Cosmowealth Housing Development Sdn Bhd for the M Arisa project in Kuala Lumpur.

TCS Group’s managing director Datuk Tee Chai Seng commented that the group has won three contracts worth RM537.7 million in the past three months alone.

“We are pleased with the progress and execution of our expansion plans so far, that is, growing our building construction activities, expanding our infrastructure construction services, and purchasing machinery and equipment,” he said.

The group will also continue participating in more project tenders, especially institutional buildings and infrastructure projects.