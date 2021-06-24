TCS bags RM555m Setapak mixed-used development job

PETALING JAYA: Building and infrastructure construction services provider TCS Group Holdings Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary TCS Construction Sdn Bhd has secured a RM555 million contract from Jayyid Land Sdn Bhd for the main building works for a mixed-use development comprising 3,600 units of Residensi Wilayah apartments, 661 units small office/home office, and 42 commercial units in Setapak known as J.Satine.

The J.Satine project is a joint venture between Platinum Victory Group and Jakel Group’s property development arm. Platinum Victory Group, a returning customer of the group undertakes property development in the Klang Valley.

TCS managing director Datuk Tee Chai Seng said this RM555 million contract is the fourth project it secured in 2021, which enhances its outstanding order book to RM1.6 billion and provides the group earnings visibility for the next three financial years.

“At the same time, we will continue to place utmost emphasis on ensuring best quality, safety and health environment, cost efficiency and timely completion for all our projects. To this end, we take pride that the group has achieved a high Quality Assessment System in Construction (Qlassic) score of 84% and Safety and Health Assessment System in Construction (Shassic) score of 97% in two of our projects respectively, which are the highest scores ever achieved by our group and our customers for Qlassic and Shassic respectively.”

J.Satine is located in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur. The contract is for a duration of 36 months and is expected to commence in September 2021.