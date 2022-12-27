TCS Malaysia wins UN sustainability performance award

KUALA LUMPUR: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation has been recognised for its contribution towards enhancing talent development among youths in Malaysia.

TCS Malaysia received the “Partnership for the Goals Recognition” award at the Sustainability Performance Awards 2022 organised by UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei (UNGCMYB) here recently.

The awards programme – based on the UNGC’s 10 SDG Ambition Benchmarks that highlights 10 actions businesses can take to improve sustainability, recognises the continuous efforts of organisations in making sustainability an integral part of their business strategies, while seeking to inspire similar implementation by other organisations. In particular, the “Partnership for the Goals Recognition” category relates to UN SDG 17, which calls on organisations to “strengthen the means of implementation and revitalise the global partnership for sustainable development”.

TCS Malaysia won the award on the back of its flagship Initial Learning Programme (ILP), which aims to provide training and job opportunities for the technology sector in the country. Launched in 2020 in partnership with 19 leading universities, the ILP aligns to the Malaysian Government’s IR4.0 ambition, which targets growth in its digital economy and the creation of high-quality career opportunities for its workforce. Participants in the ILP initiative are trained in areas such as cybersecurity, data science, blockchain, and AI machine learning, as well as problem solving, creativity and communication skills. To date, TCS Malaysia has trained fresh graduates across seven cohorts of the ILP with 160 trainees later offered permanent positions in the company. TCS Malaysia aims to offer job placements for 500 graduates by 2024.

“We are greatly honoured to receive this recognition from UNGCMYB. At TCS, we believe in optimising our strengths and resources to enhance access to quality career opportunities among young people. Through our ILP, we have collaborated with government agencies, government-linked companies and private corporations to fill the digital skills gap and create well-paying jobs in the technology sector for Malaysian youths, supported by TCS’ global experience and knowledge. With the right partnerships, each entity can contribute complementary capacity to drive benefits that are greater than the sum of our parts. This recognition from UNGCMYB could not have been achieved without the contribution of our closest partners, particularly Petronas, in the Petronas BeDigital Bootcamp this year,” said TCS Malaysia country head Jeeva Rajoo.

Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) senior vice-president of project delivery & technology Datuk Bacho Pilong said, “Petronas has had the opportunity to collaborate with TCS Malaysia in various capacities. Our ongoing partnerships to empower youths has been a key area where we can synergise our strengths to offer young people a brighter future, in line with Petronas’ purpose to enrich lives for a sustainable future. I congratulate TCS Malaysia on this recognition from UNGCMYB.”

Meanwhile, UN Global Compact Network Malaysia & Brunei executive director Faroze Nadar said, “We are pleased to recognise the valuable work that TCS Malaysia is doing ... I commend TCS Malaysia on their achievements and look forward to seeing new initiatives from their dynamic team.”