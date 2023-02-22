TDCX to announce fourth quarter, full year 2022 results

KUALA LUMPUR: TDCX Inc (TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies has set to announce its fourth quarter and full year unaudited financial results on March 7, after the United States market closed.

In a statement, TDCX said its senior management will host a conference call on that day to discuss the unaudited financial results, and a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s website.

A replay of the conference call and an archived webcast will be available at TDCX’s investor relations website.

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

Employing more than 17,400 employees across 27 campuses globally, TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. - Bernama