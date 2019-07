PETALING JAYA: TDM Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary TDM Plantations Sdn Bhd has entered into a medium-term agreement with Ikhasas CPO Sdn Bhd for the supply of crude palm oil and/or roundtable on sustainable palm oil certified crude palm oil (CPO) products.

The agreement is for a period of 43 months, in which it has to deliver 2,500 metric tons of CPO to Ikhasas.

An upfront payment of RM189 million will be paid to TDM in three tranches. TDM plans to use the upfront payment to pare down its borrowings (RM52.5 million), capital expenditure (RM10 million) and working capital (RM125 million).