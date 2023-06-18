TDM reserves 514ha of land for Nestle Malaysia RELeaf programme

PETALING JAYA: TDM Plantation Sdn Bhd (TDMP), the plantation division of TDM Bhd (TDM), has joined hands with Nestlé Malaysia to uphold the sustainability of the earth and reserving 514 hectares of land to plant 350,000 trees in Nestlé’s RELeaf Project to plant three million trees throughout Malaysia by early 2025.

With the replanting of 2,000 trees at TDMP Jernih Estate, Kemaman, in Terengganu Nestlé Malaysia has planted one million trees.

The Nestlé Cares Nationwide Tree Planting programme was carried out concurrently in five locations, with the participation of 450 volunteers from TDM Plantation, Nestlé and Sime Darby Plantation (SDP) – at TDMP Jernih Estate in Terengganu, SDP Carey Island Estate in Selangor, SDP Gunung Mas Estate in Johor, SDP Tenom Estate in Sabah, and Hutan Simpan Bukit Bintang in Perlis.

Present to launch the programme were TDMP director Che Alias Hamid accompanied by TDMP CEO Hamdan Ibrahim and Nestlé Malaysia CEO Juan Aranols.

Hamdan said they are happy working with Nestlé Malaysia as the act of replanting 2,000 trees will not only contribute to the reforestation of the area but also help fight climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen.

“These trees will be living proof of our commitment to sustainability and, more importantly, will serve as habitats for various species of flora and fauna while supporting biodiversity in the region. This collaboration will simultaneously open the eyes of more parties to participate in our efforts to green the earth for a better future,” he added.

In congratulating TDM and Nestlé Malaysia on their collaboration, Che Alias said Nestlé Malaysia’s Project RELeaf operations in Terengganu represent a significant collaborative effort among individuals, communities, and corporate or business entities to restore the balance of nature.

“It demonstrates a common understanding that every effort, no matter how modest, may make a big difference in the battle against environmental degradation,“ he added.

TDM is also supporting the “Road to 1 Million Trees 2023”, a Terengganu State-Level initiative in collaboration with the Malaysian Greening Programme through the 100 Million Tree Planting Campaign. Native plants such as Sea Apple (Kelat Jambu Laut), Bitter Bean (Petai), Pongam

(Mempari), Sea Poison (Putat) and others were planted to ensure the success of this Nestlé Malaysia’s Project RELeaf.

All activities carried out under its collaboration with Nestlé Malaysia’s Project RELeaf programme are in accordance with the RSPO Riverbank Reserve Management and Restoration Guidelines 2018. This effort will help create conservation and biodiversity areas in palm oil plantations, thus supporting and contributing to company’s environmental, social, and governance initiatives.