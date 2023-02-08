TDM’s Kuala Terengganu hospital posts impressive FY22 results

KUALA TERENGGANU: KMI Kuala Terengganu Medical Centre (KMIKT) a subsidiary of the healthcare division of TDM Bhd under the management of Kumpulan Medic Iman Sdn Bhd (KMI) ended financial year 2022 with the highest income since operating at its new premises in Batu Burok.

KMIKT also registered the first profit since operating at the new premises and the highest since the company was established 17 years ago. Previously, profit was recorded only in 2013 when it was operating from the old premises.

KMIKT chairman Mazli Zakuan Mohd Noor said: “In its efforts to improve the company’s performance, KMIKT will focus on improving its services and sub-specialties by offering a variety of health services that meet customer demand. In addition, focus is also given to increasing market penetration to new and existing market segments in the East Coast.”

Since the establishment of the Cardiology Service and Catheterization Laboratory in 2020, a total of 3,027 heart patients have been treated as of June 2023. This number is expected to continue to increase based on the encouraging demand from the East Coast community. KMIKT is the only private hospital that offers cardiac services in Terengganu.

“In addition, KMIKT remains committed to ensuring that more comprehensive services can be provided to the local community in particular. A dialysis centre will be opened in KMIKT next

year. With the existence of this dialysis centre, KMIKT is confident that it can meet the needs

of patients who need kidney treatment. This effort is in line with the company’s vision to place various health services under one roof,“ said Salina Long, general manager of KMIKT.

Also in the plans for next year are new services such as oncology and neurology.

KMIKT is ready to invest in modern technology to ensure that the level of service provided is of high quality and evolves with the times.