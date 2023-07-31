TDM wants 100% local general workers, 70% local harvesters by 2027

PETALING JAYA: TDM Bhd, through its subsidiary, TDM Plantation Sdn Bhd (TDMP), an oil palm plantation company, is committed to sustainable practices and good agriculture by setting a target to achieve 100% local general labour and 70% local harvesters in plantations by 2027.

To achieve this goal, TDM executive director Najman Kamaruddin said, TDMP has formulated strategies and approaches to realise the dream.

He added that the company plans to increase the use of mechanisation and precision agriculture technology in oil palm plantations to increase productivity efficiency and reduce dependence on human labour.

“The use of mechanisation is also expected to attract local workers to join the plantation industry. In addition, continuous training programmes will also be provided to local workers to empower them with modern skills and techniques using the latest equipment”, he said.

TDM, as a government-linked company, will use the available space and opportunities to collaborate with government agencies to promote employment opportunities on the estates while increasing community awareness of the benefits and advantages of being a part of the TDMP plantation staff. The organisation is also offering appealing incentives for local harvesters, including performance-based pay as recognition for the harvesters’ hard work and devotion.

TDMP CEO Hamdan Ibrahim said: “Our commitment to achieving a rate of 100% local general workers and 70% local harvesters by 2027 in estates and mills exemplifies TDM’s investment in empowering the local community and reducing reliance on foreign workers. Through joint efforts, we aim to enhance the socio-economic conditions of the people of Terengganu. We are confident that these endeavours are crucial not only for the prosperity of our business but also for the overall well-being of the local community, both in the short and long term.”

TDMP’s strategic roadmap towards a more sustainable future sets a progressive example, particularly within the plantation industry, showcasing the company’s strong commitment to social responsibility.