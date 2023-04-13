Tealive, Milo join hands to give chocolate lovers an ‘Xtreme’ cocoa treat

PETALING JAYA: Chocolate lovers are in for an “extreme cocoa” treat as Tealive, Southeast Asia’s leading lifestyle tea brand, pairs up with Malaysia’s top chocolate malt beverage, Milo.

In a first-ever tie-up with Milo, Tealive now offers an exclusive range of “Coco Xtreme” drinks that will satisfy the cravings of every chocolate lover – delicious balance of Milo’s unique choco-malty flavour and Tealive’s Bang Bang or smoothies with toppings.

In announcing this collaboration, Loob Holding Sdn Bhd founder and CEO Bryan Loo said this was yet another breakthrough for Tealive and fulfilling its brand promise of “Always More Than Tea”.

“We’re happy that Tealive is now collaborating with Milo, Malaysia’s most-loved chocolate malt beverage, to offer a lifestyle drink that excites the palates of our customers,” he said.

Loo noted that this was the second team-up with Nestlé, the world’s largest food and beverage company, after having worked with Kitkat last year which saw tremendous response from consumers to the extent that stocks snapped up in record time.

Nestlé Professional, Malaysia & Singapore, business executive officer Yit Woon Lai, welcomed the collaboration as it gives Milo lovers a “Coco Xtreme” experience.

“With this collaboration, we’re happy to see our customers enjoying it in a lifestyle setting,” she said, highlighting how marvellous it was to infuse Milo with the natural goodness of malt barley, milk and cocoa into Tealive’s Bang Bang or smoothies with toppings.

“Thanks to this team-up, it gives our customers a unique way of enjoying their two favourites, plus providing them the energy to go further,” she quipped.