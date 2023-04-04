Tec D Malaysia, Cloudera to help enterprises address data in motion gaps

KUALA LUMPUR: Tec D Malaysia, a TD Synnex company will deepen its long-standing strategic partnership with hybrid data company Cloudera in Malaysia.

Cloudera empowers businesses to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights with its hybrid data platform. Under this alliance, Tec D Malaysia will leverage Cloudera’s real-time insights capabilities to enable enterprises to address data in motion gaps and securely manage their entire data lifecycle with greater flexibility from Edge to AI (artificial intelligence).

Tech Data Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) Advanced Solutions – Modern Data Centre & Analytics vice-president Bennett Wong said, “Edge computing is expected to be a US$208 billion business by 2023. With the rise in edge computing, enterprises require robust real-time insights and more efficient management of data lifecycles, preferable from one unified platform for ease of functioning, as well as the capabilities to tackle any data in motion gaps. Tec D Malaysia is delighted to enhance our partnership with Cloudera to empower enterprises in the region in expanding their data business opportunities.”

Traditional analytic solutions used by enterprises have certain limitations such as an inability to scale as data increases, making it difficult for businesses to address immediate customer needs in a timely manner, or to accurately offer promotions due to an inability to continuously monitor customer interactions. Hence, harnessing data in motion is an essential step for businesses in gaining control of and leveraging data as a strategic asset.

Cloudera APJ vice-president Remus Lim said, “Business stakeholders today want more real-time visibility to derive insights to make faster data-driven decisions. More importantly, they want to achieve this with the flexibility to move data at scale across any environment in a secure manner.

“With Tec D Malaysia as a distributor, these solutions can be better tailored for businesses given its strong expertise in solutions aggregation. Its Centre of Excellence, bolstered by dedicated local teams, will play a key role in supporting the partner network to conceptualise solutions, and conduct discovery and POC.”

Cloudera through its Data-In-Motion offering will provide two core services, DataFlow – which enables developers to connect any data source anywhere with any structure, process it, and deliver to any destination using a low-code authoring experience; and Stream Processing – a complete, enterprise-grade stream manage-ment and stateful processing solution. Cloudera Data Platform’s SDX (Shared Data Experience) offers businesses an integrated set of security and governance technologies built on metadata to secure, monitor, and govern their data consistently.