Techfast secures deal to supply marine fuel oils to Singapore-based Wise Marine

PETALING JAYA: Techfast Holdings Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary Fast Energy Sdn Bhd has entered into a supply agreement with Singapore-based Wise Marine Pte Ltd to supply a range of marine fuel oils with an approximate total contract value of RM2.2 billion over a three-year period.

Under the agreement, it will supply 10,000 to 30,000 tonnes (mt) of marine fuel oils a month, which translates into a total supply of up to 360,000 mt for the full year.

The contract is slated to commence in the second quarter of 2021.

The group clarified that the total contract value of RM2.2 billion is based on the current average selling price of low sulphur fuel oil of about US$500 (RM2,069.75) per MT as reported by S&P Global Platts in Singapore and a monthly delivery of 30,000 mt.

For the purpose of serving this contract, it recently acquired a new vessel.

Techfast’s executive director Vincent Tan Wye Chuan said the contract reflects its commitment to grow its new venture in the oil and gas sector, in line with its aim of becoming a leading bunker supplier, and expanding its footprint in the marine fuel supply industry.

He stated that given the sizeable estimated contract value, the project will expand its revenue streams and is expected to contribute positively to its financial performance over the next three years.

Tan pointed out that the group’s financial standing will also be improved with the completion of its proposed private placement exercise which will raise gross proceeds of RM28.2 million and enhance its financial capabilities to undertake the project.

“Currently, we are seeing port congestion at Port Klang as well as other major ports in Malaysia as a result of increased number of vessels arriving at the ports,” he said in a press release.

“With this new contract, we are well-positioned to ride the demand surge and post-pandemic recovery of the O&G industry. O&G activities are expected to ramp up this year with increased demand for oil, driven by more economies opening up as governments implement mass Covid-19 vaccination programmes.”

With that he anticipated marine fuel prices to rise, following the return of Brent crude oil prices to pre-pandemic levels, which are now trading at the US$60-70 per barrel range.

Furthermore, Techfast’s proposed acquisition of a 35%-stake in Malaysia-based fuel supplier, CCK Petroleum Sdn Bhd for RM26.25 million -slated to be completed by end-March 2021, will allow it to expand its services scope and capture a bigger market share of the marine fuel industry.

Looking ahead, Tan stated that it will continue to build a strong foundation for long-term growth as it bids for more similar contracts to grow its orderbook and simultaneously undertake initiatives to solidify its earnings base.