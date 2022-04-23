Technological Association to establish ASEAN technical hub in Penang

NIBONG TEBAL: The Technological Association Malaysia (TAM) will establish an ASEAN technical hub in Penang to attract and train technical experts from the region.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the ASEAN regional centre aims to attract technical experts such as engineers, technicians and technologists, who are very much in demand given that investments are pouring into the state.

“The state government is cognisant that the development of a robust and skilled talent pool is imperative to support the growth of strategic industries in Penang.

“I am glad that TAM has envisioned a new milestone in our beloved state as the hub will lead in the development of technological advancement in our region,” he said in his speech at the 75th anniversary celebration of the TAM Conference here today.

TAM, Malaysia's oldest technical civil society organisation (CSO), has come a long way since its inception in 1946 and has been actively involved with state agencies in fulfilling the future need for talents in various technical fields.

Chow said strong public-private partnerships with concerted efforts in supporting talent development are key to Penang’s continued success.

Commenting on the conference, he said the topic of discussion for today’s conference is of paramount importance, as technical strength is a key factor in determining a country's future direction.

“We can clearly see that this trend is particularly relevant in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, where the most advanced technologies are needed to determine the survival and morale of a country,” he added. “Latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data management, and many others, are critical in ensuring competitiveness in this rapidly evolving world.”

-- Bernama