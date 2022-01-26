Teladan Setia plans launches with total GDV of RM1.04b this year

PETALING JAYA: Malacca-based property developer Teladan Setia Group Bhd is eyeing to roll out new developments valued at RM1.04 billion in gross development value (GDV) in 2022.

The group is offering an array of residential projects encompassing high-rise serviced apartments, luxurious gated and guarded (G&G) townships, and affordable homes.

“Since our formation in 1997, we have completed 20 projects valued at an aggregate GDV of RM2.12 billion. This year alone, we plan to launch RM1.04 billion worth of residential projects as we believe the market is poised for a turnaround. Looking at Malacca specifically, the state’s tourism sector is set to rejuvenate, and in turn, the purchasing power of the locals,” said managing director Richard Teo Lay Ban today.

Included in the pipeline of new launches for 2022 is the group’s maiden development in Klang Valley. The project is a two-towered serviced apartment located in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, and is estimated to be worth RM574.5 million in GDV.

“The time is right for Teladan Setia to venture out of our stronghold in Malacca. After having established a solid brand presence in our home state, we want to broaden our reach to capitalise on other locations that offer even higher growth prospects. We are confident in the sales conversion of this project given its accessibility to public transportation and a shopping complex.”

In the near term, Teladan Setia will launch phase 1B of Taman Bertam Heights next month, a G&G township in Melaka Tengah with a GDV of RM242.7 million. This phase comprises two-storey terraced houses and two-storey semi-detached houses, and the per unit selling price of the project ranges between RM500,000 and RM750,000.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for spacious homes with all-rounded amenities has been on the rise as people are spending more time at home. Our G&G township is designed with these features in mind, offering ample space and a myriad of clubhouse facilities. Furthermore, while the project is located in the Melaka Tengah district, it is a slight distance away from the hustle and bustle of the city and closer to nature. This is consistent with what people are looking for these days with the popularisation of the work-from-home arrangement.”

Other than that, Teladan Setia has a couple of affordable housing projects in Malacca on the horizon. It remains steadfast in serving the masses and highlights the importance of maintaining a healthy supply of homes to the full spectrum of the population. With incentives such as the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme for gig workers as well as the allocation for low-cost homes under Budget 2022, the group opines that the affordable housing market will enjoy a successful year.

“By and large, we are positive with the outlook of the property market in 2022 as it looks set to rebound in line with the national economy. Besides that, the overnight policy rate is expected to remain at the all-time low of 1.75% for at least the first half of the year. This bodes well for home buyers as they get to enjoy low borrowing rates that will, in turn, drive demand for properties,” Teo said.