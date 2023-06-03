Tengku Zafrul: Tesla, AWS investments to create high-quality jobs

JOHOR BAHRU: The proposed investments by two industry giants, Tesla and Amazon Web Services (AWS), will bring positive economic spillover to the country and create high-quality job opportunities, said Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The International Trade and Industry Minister said Tesla’s decision to invest here was based on Malaysia’s strong electrical and electronics (E&E) ecosystem to support the manufacture of electric vehicles (EVs).

He noted that Malaysia is the seventh largest producer in the E&E and semiconductor sector, which supplies vital components in EV manufacturing.

“The most attractive factor about Malaysia is, the ecosystem for E&E can support the EV industry.

“For example, Tesla said, quite a big part of its supply chain is from Malaysia so why not relocate here?” he told a media conference after launching the Industry Excellence Award (AKI) 2024 at Johor Port today.

The minister was asked to comment on the new investments from Tesla and AWS.

Previously, Tengku Zafrul was reported as saying the International Trade and Industry Ministry has approved Tesla’s application to import battery EVs into Malaysia.

According to him, the EV giant will establish a head office, experience and service centres, and Supercharger network, simultaneously creating skilled and better-paying jobs for Malaysians.

On AWS’ estimated investment of RM25.5 billion over 15 years, Tengku Zafrul said it will boost Malaysia’s competitiveness in the information technology and communications industry and support innovation by small and medium-sized enterprises in line with the nation’s digital aspirations. - Bernama