Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now world’s richest person

NEW YORK: Elon Musk (pix), the outspoken and envelope-pushing chief executive of Tesla, overtook Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's wealthiest person, US media reported on Thursday.

Musk is a major shareholder of the electric car company and has benefited from Tesla's surging share price over the last year. CNBC estimated Musk's wealth at US$185 billion (RM743.7 billion).

The distinction is the latest superlative for the South African-born Musk, who leads the aerospace venture SpaceX in addition to Tesla, which has become a pacesetter for the car industry as conventional automakers try to catch up to Tesla's lead in electric autos.

Tesla had a strong 2020 as it ramped up auto production, broke ground on new factories and reported a series of profitable quarters that enabled shares to rise more than 700% during the year as it was added to the prestigious S&P 500 index.

Musk has hit a stride after stumbling in 2018, when US securities regulators required the Tesla chief to step down as chairman and pay US$20 million to settle charges he defrauded investors with false claims on Twitter in August about a possible bid to take the company private, which was quickly aborted.

Meanwhile, Tesla shares rose to a record high in the first trading session of 2021, extending last year's more than eightfold surge that helped it become the world's most valuable carmaker.

The company on Saturday beat Wall Street targets for annual vehicle deliveries, but missed by 450 units Musk's target of half a million cars in 2020.

The stock's meteoric rise was supported by five straight quarters of profit, which helped the electric-car maker stand out in the global auto industry that has been witnessing a slump in sales, quarterly losses and supply chain disruptions.

"We are raising our forecasts to reflect higher 4Q deliveries and reports of strong demand for the Model Y in China, which is also suggestive of higher future deliveries," JPMorgan analysts said in a client note.

The brokerage also raised its price target on Tesla to US$105 from US$90. Street's median target on the stock is US$424.5, US$319 below its current trading price, according to Refinitiv data.

Tesla, however, faces an uphill task of ramping up production. Its delivery push so far has been supported by the new Shanghai factory, the only plant currently producing vehicles outside California.

"The bad news is to keep up with this demand, the company needs to quickly build new factories in Austin, Texas, and Brandenburg, Germany," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures.

"... Ramping production is difficult and will be one of the most important Tesla topics in 2021, along with the status of FSD (Full Self-Driving)".

Shares of the company, which joined the benchmark S&P 500 index in December, were up as much as 5.4% at US$743.74 in early trading. – AFP, Reuters