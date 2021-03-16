Tesla names Musk ‘Technoking' in cryptic regulatory filing

NEW YOR: Tesla Inc added “Technoking of Tesla” to billionaire chief executive Elon Musk’s (pix) list of official titles on Monday in a regulatory filing that also named finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn “Master of Coin”.

The electric-car maker did not elaborate on the reasons for the cryptic new titles. Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased US$1.5 billion of Bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency soaring.

Musk's recent promotion of Dogecoin on Twitter has also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin hit new highs of near US$62,000 over the weekend but retreated around 5% early in the European day on Monday.

In another statement, Tesla said president of Automotive Jerome Guillen had moved to the role of president for Tesla Heavy Trucking, effective March 11.

“As Tesla prepares to enter the critical heavy trucks market for the first time, Mr Guillen will now leverage his extensive background in this industry to focus on and lead all aspects of the Tesla Semi programme, including the related charging and servicing networks,“ it said.

Tesla said in January that it will begin deliveries of its long-delayed Tesla Semi in 2021. – Reuters