Tetra Pak Malaysia calls more women to join F&B manufacturing industry

KUALA LUMPUR: Tetra Pak identifies an opportunity for more women to join the F&B manufacturing industry, to bring more diversity and help drive transformational change.

According to a statement, a considerable variety of skillsets is required to boost innovation in the food packaging industry, ranging from mechanical and automation engineering to microbiology and food science.

In conjunction with International Women in Engineering Day (INWED), Tetra Pak highlights the need to improve diversity in Food and Beverage (F&B) manufacturing to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing the sector: food safety, food availability, and sustainability.

"This year's International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) #EngineeringHeroes theme has never been so apt. Our global food systems face many challenges – in terms of climate change, food safety, hygiene, and distribution,” said Managing Director of Tetra Pak Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, and Indonesia, Michael Wu.

"The success of a company depends not only on the competence of its people but also the diversity within. At Tetra Pak, we have several women in leadership roles across the business, from Automation and Digital to Materials and Packaging.”

Meanwhile, Tetra Pak Malaysia's Senior Process Engineer, Wong Oi Lee said: “I see an opportunity for more women to join as engineers in the F&B manufacturing industry to make an impact.”

Tetra Pak supports INWED, an international initiative celebrating the work and achievements of female engineers. The day provides an important opportunity to raise women's profile in innovation and highlight the fantastic career opportunities available.

To celebrate INWED, Tetra Pak has published a Voices of Innovation brochure. The brochure showcases female employees worldwide in different roles and backgrounds, discussing how they are helping futureproof global food supply chain.- Bernama