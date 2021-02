PETALING JAYA: Texchem Resources Bhd said although its Myanmar division continued to operate, it may be impacted from the disruptions to the political situation in the country.

“At this juncture, as Myanmar’s political situation continues to evolve and remain unclear, the company is unable to assess and quantify the impact of Myanmar’s political situation on its operations and will continue to closely monitor the situation in Myanmar and will provide further updates as and when there are significant developments,” it said in a Bursa filing.

On Feb 1, it was reported that Myanmar’s military had seized power and detained civilian leader and State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi along with other top government leaders from the National League of Democracy Party.

A one-year state of emergency was also implemented, during which the military would be taking over the affairs of Myanmar.