TFP Solutions signs product co-branding agreement with Tune Talk

PETALING JAYA: TFP Solutions Bhd has entered into a product co-branding agreement with Tune Talk Sdn Bhd to promote and market Tune Talk’s product and services.

This will be done through its co-branded mobile fintech product - OneCALL targeting the “unbanked” population (people without bank accounts) in Malaysia.

“The OneCALL mobile fintech product will contain unique features such as remittance, virtual ATM, game PINS, lifestyle tools, bill payments together with B40 entrepreneur programme,” TFP said in a filing with the stock exchange.

TFP said the agreement shall be effective from July 15, 2019 for a period of three years until expiry on July 14, 2022 unless terminated by the mutual agreement. It may be renewed for a further period of two years upon expiry.

TFP will market, promote and sell Tune Talk services comprising sim cards, service subscription terms and conditions, packages, plans, peripherals, materials, online appearances under the its brand name, logo and trademarks.