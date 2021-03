PETALING JAYA: TH Plantations Bhd recorded a net profit of RM1.59 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, compared with a net loss of RM167.65 million a year before, mainly due to the higher average realised price for palm products,

Revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to RM144.55 million, from RM136.25 million previously.

For the full year, the group posted a net profit of RM13.99 million, from a net loss of RM226.5 million a year before. Revenue was also higher at RM555.1 million, from RM493.65 million previously.

Looking ahead, TH Plantations said its strategic recovery plan remains in progress, which will enable the group to be in a better financial position once completed.

“TH Plantations anticipates that the current market prices for palm products will remain favourable throughout the next quarter due to low production, labour shortages as well as low inventory levels of palm oil in Malaysia.”