Thai central bank keeps policy rate at record low, says economy to expand sharply less than forecast this year

BANGKOK: Thailand's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50% on Wednesday, preserving its limited ammunition to support Southeast Asia's second-largest economy struggling with a third wave of coronavirus infections.

The latest outbreak has slowed domestic activity for the tourism-reliant economy at a time when it was preparing to reopen to travellers, but increased exports, another key growth driver, have lent some support.

The Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to keep the one-day repurchase rate unchanged for the eighth meeting in a row.

All 14 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BOT to remain on hold after three rate reductions in the first half of 2020 to ease the impact of the pandemic on the economy that suffered its deepest slump in over two decades.

“The Thai economy would expand at a much lower rate due to the third wave of the COVID-19 outbreak,“ the central bank said in a statement. The BOT’s current GDP growth forecast is 3.0% this year.

The outbreak has affected domestic spending and prospects for a recovery in foreign tourism, the BOT said, adding that the country's vaccine rollout would be key.

The economy could grow 2% this year, with foreign tourists expected at 1.2 million if Thailand can distribute 100 million doses of vaccine this year, the BOT said.

But if less than 64.6 million doses are distributed this year, the economy may only grow 1%, it said. Thailand has a population of more than 66 million people.

However, the assumptions have yet to take into account any additional fiscal measures, MPC secretary Titanun Mallikamas told a news briefing.

Monetary policy will remain accommodative to support economic activity, the BOT said, reiterating that the limited policy room should be preserved to be used at the most effective time.

“The third wave prompted continued solidarity within the Monetary Policy Committee to keep monetary policy accommodative to buy more time for the Thai economy until the true economic silver bullet becomes available,“ said Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research of Kasikornbank.

The third Covid-19 wave has accounted for more than half of total cases since the start of the pandemic. The outbreak came as Thailand prepared to reopen more broadly to foreign tourists and global vaccine rollouts paved the way for air travel to pick up.

In a worst-case scenario, the central bank said visitors may only total 800,000 this year, compared with nearly 40 million foreign arrivals in 2019.

The BOT is due to give new economic forecasts at its next rate meeting on June 23.

In another development, the Board of Investment said the value of planned investment in Thailand in applications in the first quarter of 2021 rose 80% to 123 billion baht (RM16.28 billion) as proposed foreign direct investment (FDI) more than doubled.

FDI projects had a combined application value of 62 billion baht in the January-March quarter, a 143% increase from the first three months of 2020.

South Korea, China, and Singapore were the top three source countries of FDI applications, the board said in a statement.

The medical sector attracted the most investment with a total of 29 projects worth 18.4 billion baht, over 100 times more than a year earlier, it said.

Last year, combined domestic and foreign investment pledges fell 30% from a year earlier to 481 billion baht, as foreign investment applications dropped 54% to 213 billion baht because companies were put off by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Thailand's cabinet approved an additional economic relief package worth 255 billion baht (RM33.76 billion) to help people affected by a third wave of coronavirus infections, the prime minister said.

The fiscal package includes soft loans, utility subsidies and cash transfers under current schemes to boost domestic consumption, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha told a briefing.

In the first phase, the government will offer 20 billion baht of soft loans, plus utility subsidies for May-June worth 10 billion baht. The cash transfers will be worth 85.5 billion baht, he said.

Later, the government will spend 140 billion baht between July and December, including for cash handouts for low-income people and cash transfers under a co-payment scheme, Prayuth said.

The government will also offer e-vouchers to spenders during July and August, to use before year-end.

The second phase measures will cover more than 51 million people and are expected to inject about 473 billion baht into the economy, Prayuth said.

The government will do its best to solve economic problems, contain the outbreak and help affected people, he said. “I will never give up or be discouraged.”

The government has sufficient funds under a 1 trillion baht borrowing plan to finance the new measures, said Danucha Pichayanan, head of the National Economic and Social Development Council. – Reuters