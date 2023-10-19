Thai milk tea franchise ChaTraMue opens first Malaysian outlet

PUTRAJAYA: The first outlet to serve top Thai milk tea brand ChaTraMue opened in IOI City Mall today.

The IOI City Mall outlet is expected to be the first of 40 outlets planned by the Malaysian franchisee, Woodpeckers Group Sdn Bhd.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Thailand’s top-ranking milk tea brand to discerning Malaysian consumers who appreciate the finest tea blends; we are confident that ChaTraMue will be a winner,” Woodpeckers’ group CEO Tan Kai Young said.

The collaboration between Woodpeckers and Cha Thai International Company Ltd, the brand owner of ChaTraMue in Bangkok was formalised with a 20-year franchise agreement signed two months ago, the first time the brand has signed franchise rights outside of Thailand in its over 100-year history.

Woodpeckers plans to open 40 ChaTraMue outlets across Malaysia by the end of next year. The management has already scouted for locations to open up to 10 outlets this year and another five outlets in the first quarter of next year.

“We will scale up the expansion of our outlets to nine per quarter thereafter, bringing our total store count to around 40 by end of next year. Stay tuned for us opening up at more malls in the Klang Valley and Putrajaya,” Woodpeckers’ operations manager Ricky Tjandrahe said.