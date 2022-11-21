Thai Q3 GDP grows 4.5% on-year, in line with expectations

BANGKOK: Thailand’s economy grew at its fastest pace in more than a year, official data showed on Nov 21, boosted by a revival in tourism and increased consumption, but the outlook was clouded by the risk of a global slowdown.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy expanded 4.5% in the September quarter from a year earlier, data from the National Economic and Social Development Council showed.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected gross domestic product to rise 4.5% after increasing 2.5% in the second quarter.

On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product (GDP) grew a seasonally adjusted 1.2% in July-September, beating expectations for a 0.9% rise. - Reuters