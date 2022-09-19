Thailand eyeing 1.5 million foreign tourists each month in Q4

BANGKOK: Thailand expects to welcome 1.5 million foreign tourists each month in the last quarter of this year.

Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said as Thailand eased its Covid-19 restrictions, more than 5 million international tourists visited the kingdom including more than 1 million in September.

“The government is targeting 10 million or more foreign tourists by the end of 2022.

“The government has been constantly working with related public and private sectors, as well as tourism business operators, to identify and implement tourism promotion measures with the focus on an increase of quality tourists.

“Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) plans to collaborate with airlines to launch sales and marketing campaigns to further tourism promotion during the high season,” he said in a statement today.

He added that government also acknowledged business operation adjustment plan of various airlines to be in line with an increasing number of tourists, especially in the high season.

Anucha said Thailand’s tourism industry is set to generate revenue up to 2.38 trillion baht in 2023.

He said the government hopes the tourism arrivals next year to reach 80 per cent of the 40 million arrivals recorded in 2019.

“Thailand is expected to generate 1.73 trillion baht, 970 billion baht from foreign tourists and 760 billion baht from domestic travel.

“In a best-case scenario, Thailand is expected to generate revenue of 1.5 trillion baht from international visitors and 880 billion baht from domestic tourism,” he said.

Thailand, one of Asia’s most popular travel destinations, was visited by nearly 40 million people in 2019.

However, the tourism industry almost collapsed due to the Covid-19 pandemic that forced the kingdom to introduce strict and costly entry requirements. - Bernama