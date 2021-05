BANGKOK: Thailand's financial system has become more vulnerable due to negative shocks from the latest coronavirus outbreak and there remained significant risks to the economy, the central bank's minutes of its last meeting showed on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country's latest Covid-19 outbreak, its biggest so far, has seen infections more than triple and deaths increase sixfold since it started in April, following a year of success in containing earlier outbreaks.

On May 5, the monetary policy committee left the policy rate unchanged at a record low of 0.50% for an eighth straight meeting to help support Southeast Asia's second-largest economy amid a third wave of Covid19 infections..

The rate hold was to preserve limited policy room to be used at the most effective time, the minutes said.

The Thai economy would expand at a much lower rate due to more severe impact of the latest outbreak relative to the second wave, the minutes said.

The central bank's current 2021 economic growth forecast is 3.0% and it will review that at its next meeting on June 23.

“The third wave of outbreak resulted in slower and more uneven economic recovery across sectors,“ the minutes said.

“The financial positions of Thai households had become more fragile as reflected in the elevated debt-to-income ratio, which was relatively high compared with other countries,“ the minutes said.

The committee would continue to monitor developments in foreign exchange markets and capital flows, the minutes said.

An acceleration of vaccine procurement and distribution would be key to Thailand's economic recovery, and the government should implement targeted and timely measures to accelerate the recovery, the minutes said.

On Tuesday, the cabinet approved a further borrowing of 700 billion baht (RM92 billion) to ease the outbreak impact as its current 1 trillion baht borrowing is almost used up.

Separately, Thailand's joint business group on Wednesday reduced its 2021 economic growth forecast again to 0.5% to 2.0%, from 1.5% to 3.0%, as a third wave of Covid-19 infections slowed an already sluggish economic recovery, despite increased exports.

“The April outbreak is likely to be more severe than earlier expected and affecting domestic activity for more than three months,“ Supant Mongkolsuthree, chairman of the joint-business group of industry, banking and commerce, told a briefing.

Accelerating the distribution of vaccines will be crucial to the economic recovery, along with the government's new borrowing of 700 billion baht approved on Tuesday to mitigate the outbreak impact, he said.

The group, however, raised its export growth forecast to 5-7% this year from 4-6% as global demand improved, Supant said.

The tourism-reliant economy shrank 6.1% last year, the deepest slump in over two decades, as arrivals tumbled. – Reuters