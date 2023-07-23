The Green Equilibrium – ‘Rare’ earth indeed

THE Association of Water and Energy Research Malaysia (Awer) has raised serious concerns over extreme net zero measures that will leave a toxic future beyond 2050.

This is mainly due to high reliance on non-renewable resources to meet net zero targets as well as human induced “bottle neck” situation for supply and demand. In this, mining sector plays a central role to meet net zero target globally.

In February 2016, the then natural resource and environment minister stated that Malaysia had significant mineral reserves and had the potential to generate an estimated value of RM235 billion. In May 2020, the then energy and natural resources minister said the country’s mineral resources were estimated to be worth RM 4.1 trillion based on market prices at that time.

Just recently, the natural resources, environment and climate change minister in a written reply to a parliamentary question had mentioned that 16.1 million tonnes rare earth elements were detected in Malaysia with a market value of RM809.6 billion.

Kelantan’s deputy menteri besar was quoted saying that the state will streamline management and policies to benefit from the RM125 billion worth of rare earths and will turn Kelantan into a rich state.

What will happen to the high dependence on the extraction of groundwater in Kelantan?

In 2022, a total of 543 million litres per day (MLD) of raw water was extracted in Kelantan where 322 MLD (59.3%) was from rivers and 221 MLD (40.7%) from groundwater resources and others. This 2022 data does not include private wells and tubewells that are extracting groundwater due to poor water supply services in Kelantan.

Mining activities will give impact to both surface water and groundwater. Groundwater contamination is at risk due to low dilution factor underground and the surface water contamination poses risk because contaminants being mobile.

Almost a decade ago, bauxite mining was carried out in Pahang and cause government to impose a moratorium on environmental grounds. However, the actual environmental impacts were not really disclosed.

The production of rare earth elements requires vast amounts of ore that will only produce a very small amount of rare earth elements which results high pricing and demand. However, the destruction to the environment is undeniable.

Vague “Sustainable Mining” claim is another white washing method used by vested interest groups to justify the need to open up the mining sector. Unfortunately, when an area is mined, it does not remain in its original condition. We have seen through history that mining benefits a few and the negative environmental impacts will devastate a larger population.

In addition to that, health impacts due to mining activities are not a straightforward situation like a lab rat where the rat is exposed to pollutants for a period of time and we can see the resulting impacts. Some chemicals and heavy metals accumulate in the body and give impact slowly.

Acute (short period high dosage) or chronic (long period low dosage) exposures are just based on industrial accidents and pollution incidents that have been recorded. We have yet to see detailed reports on environmental and health impacts after our very own Pasir Gudang pollution incidents.

Furthermore, freely mobile contaminants will enter the food chain as water resources are also important to the agricultural sector. For example, the palm oil sector is an important contributor to the nation’s economy. What about the impacts on palm oil, which is an edible oil?

There are proper and sustainable approaches such as design for environment, resource recovery, take back system, resource efficiency and optimisation as well as life-cycle assessment that can create a better used-resources supply chain that are already available compared to mining fresh ones.

The government must understand that net zero targets are derived from Global Warming Potential that is only linked to carbon emission and it does not represent sustainability as a whole.

Radioactivity, toxicity and many other environmental parameters must also be included to ensure the solutions we undertake are truly and scientifically sustainable.

There will be a future where humans will be a rare being in this world. The undoing of the human population will be caused by humans themselves in the name of technological advancement.

Any group of people can do mining; it takes leadership and farsighted individuals to lead the human race out of this destructive supply and demand game controlled by vested interest groups.

This article is contributed by Piarapakaran S, president of Awer, a non-governmental organisation involved in research and development in the fields of water, energy and environment.