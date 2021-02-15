The Green Equilibrium – Too much water

PRECIPITATION is vital to continue our water cycle. Water plays a crucial role in ensuring economic activities are carried out seamlessly. While the world is still fighting Covid, it does not stop us from facing our regular challenges. Urban flooding can result due to failure in planning, impact of climate change and human behaviour. Flooding causes infrastructure damage and disrupts economic activities. Increased frequency of the urban flooding is a serious concern in the long run.

Permeable surfaces (soil that absorbs water) are an important element to ensure minimal surface runoff (rainwater that flows on top of soil layer) can be maintained. Increase in surface runoff can be due to more covered (impermeable) surfaces (roads, pavements, buildings) that cause more rainwater to be channelled via man-made infrastructures (drainage, retention ponds and flood mitigation infrastructures).

Climate change can increase rainfall intensity and will bring devastating impact to whatever mitigation that we put in place. Generally, mitigation projects are based on historic data. If those data are utilised without incorporating climate change impact, the mitigation projects will not be able to function as per design.

The third input will be solid waste that goes into the drainage system. Blocked inlets and drainage passage can increase the probability of a flash flood, especially if we have increased rainfall intensity. Hydraulic jumps will happen when high velocity drainage water is blocked thus causing overflow of surface runoff from drainage systems.

The fourth concern is related to older drainage systems that are connected with newer developments. Old settlements used to have lower population density. Increase in population density also increases economic activities and development. There are many cases where newer development connecting to existing drainage system and causing flash floods.

There are few solutions that local authorities can implement with guidance from Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID):

► Correlating the rate of rainfall intensity with the design requirement for flood mitigation project. This is vital to ensure that we are able to project a worst-case scenario of flooding and minimise the impact.

► Identify and upgrade risky old and smaller drainage systems. Landscape change in a particular area will increase overall surface runoffs volume. The local authorities must incorporate risk assessment development plans to protect older settlements from flooding risk.

► New development should not be given a free ride to link to older existing drainage system without proper risk analysis. There are many cases where such instances causes more harm to the older settlements.

► DID should be given regulatory power to enforce flood mitigation requirements on businesses, developers and local authorities. At the moment, DID is only operating as a technical entity to implement federal flood mitigation project and advice local authorities on flood mitigation.

► Development plans that sit in natural flooding zones (fresh water swamps) need additional planning. Mere retention ponds and monsoon drains may not be sufficient as these zones naturally flood. Using a standard approach for these areas is technically wrong.

When we remove natural environment we have responsibility to mimic many functions done by the environment. Failure to do this will only cause more harm to humans and our economic well-being.

This article was contributed by Association of Water and Energy Research Malaysia (Awer) president Piarapakaran S.