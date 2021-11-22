The LINC KL celebrates its third birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: The LINC KL (pix), a nature-inspired, urban lifestyle mall along Jalan Tun Razak is celebrating its 3rd anniversary this November with many exciting offerings.

The LINC KL, managed by PPB Properties, first opened its doors in November 2018 offering shoppers a unique shopping experience surrounded by nature with its industrial barn house concept built around seven large pre-existing trees.

A part of its unique charm is its picturesque art installations at every turn. Not only that, the mall has become a hub for local entrepreneurs in the heart of Kuala Lumpur to build their homegrown brands, offering unique artisanal products.

To celebrate its 3rd anniversary, The LINC will be organising a bazaar from Nov 26-28. Linc to your Heart by Lollipop Market will feature 12-14 homegrown and artisanal vendors, showcasing the very best of what our local talents have to offer. Visitors can drop by from 11am-8pm at the Level 1 centre courtyard.

The LINC is also pleased to welcome several new tenants including Lax. Retreat, a luxurious female-only spa offering personalised facials, massages and manicure pedicures. Drop by to try out OMGCrab, a Korean restaurant specialising in raw, soy sauce marinated crabs and other seafood.

Another unique feature of The LINC is The Chrysalis Project, a butterfly repopulation programme centred around research, education and improving the biodiversity in the area. Shoppers can participate in the The Young Entomologist Workshop, which educates visitors of all ages about butterfly conservation and biodiversity.

Better yet, don’t miss these exclusive promotions by The LINC’s tenants in honour of its 3rd anniversary this month. Bina Sinar is offering shoppers a 33% discount on the second item for selected products, while Latin Asia shoppers can also purchase three Wayuu bags and get the third item at a 30% discount. The Artisan Haus is also running an exclusive promotion for its Frida Karlo merchandise, where shoppers can buy three at 50% off.

Recharge at Wrappe with RM3 for six pieces of Real Chicken Nuggets with the purchase of any combo meal. Customers can also drop off their dry cleaning while they shop, with Pressto offering a limited time only clean three, free one promotion. – Bernama