PETALING JAYA: Three Bursa Malaysia-listed companies have provided updates on Covid-19 positive cases relating to their operations.

SCGM Bhd told the local bourse that its subsidiary, Lee Soon Seng Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd, received notification on Jan 16 that two of its production floor workers tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine test. This has led to the screening of all its employees.

Following the notification, the group has taken measures to provide segregated hostel accommodations for Covid-19 positive workers to mitigate the spread of the virus, enforced mandatory quarantine of employees listed as close contacts and carried out sanitisation of all of its premises.

It also has activated its business continuity plans, which enabled support functions to work off-site to ensure the continuity of its operations.

On Jan 18, Lee Soon Seng resumed operations at 50% capacity, comprising its automated machines, while labour intensive operations remained halted pending further instructions.

In another development, Lii Hen Industries Bhd stated on Jan 15 that the Health Ministry found no new Covid-19 positive cases among its subsidiaries, EF Furniture Sdn Bhd, Kejora Juara Sdn Bhd, CT Haup Heng Sdn Bhd, Lii Hen Furniture Sdn Bhd and Favourite Design Sdn Bhd, which are located near each other.

It said 1,383 employees who have recovered and cleared of the virus will be allowed to resume work at its facilities. The remaining 875 employees will remain under quarantine and isolation from Jan 16 to 29, and will be allowed to resume work once cleared of Covid-19 from time to time.

Once the group’s voluntary screening exercise, full site disinfection and sanitisation measures as well as the return of its workforce are completed, each of its subsidiaries’ facilities will resume operations in stages.

Lii Hen said this disruption is expected to cause some delay in delivery schedules and it has initiated discussion with the respective clients for delivery time extension, and rescheduled production plan to produce the orders.

Nevertheless, it believed there will not be any adverse impact to its long-term relationship with the respective customers.

For the full financial year, the group’s estimated capacity loss from the temporary closure is expected to increase to 4.6% of the total estimated annual output volume from 3.5%, projected previously.

In the third case, AME Elite Consortium Bhd’s subsidiary, I Stay Management Sdn Bhd, reported 20 and two Covid-19 positive cases among its tenants’ foreign workers residing in i-Stay@Indahpura and i-Stay@Senai Airport City, respectively, today.

As an immediate response, it has carried out contact tracing and facilitated the arrangement of immediate swab tests for the close contacts of the affected foreign workers, and these close contacts are currently undergoing quarantine at a designated centre for 14 days while awaiting test results.

The group said it has set up a separate quarantine centre located off-site on its own initiative.

The health ministry has been notified and the affected foreign workers are currently receiving treatment at a government hospital or undergoing quarantine at the designated quarantine area.

It stated that the positive cases are not expected to have a material effect on its financials and operations as there is no disruption to the business operations as the cost of the Covid-19 test is borne by the respective employers of the foreign workers.