Thumbs up for home ownership campaign

PETALING JAYA: AmBank Research believes that the new ceiling price of RM300,000 for affordable houses announced by the government recently will not directly impact developers under its coverage as they do not build houses at this price range.

On Monday, the Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin announced that price of houses, whether built by the government, state government or private sector, would be fixed at between RM90,000 and RM300,000, depending on the location and the average income of the local community.

“This is good news for potential home buyers with the level of affordability kept between RM90,000 and RM300,000,” AmBank Research analyst Thong Pak Leng said in a note today.

However, Thong said that properties in the range of RM500,000–600,000 may face some competition following this announcement.

Nevertheless, he said the research house is positive on the National Home Ownership Campaign announced by the government as it will help developers clear unsold stock while at the same time, generate cash flow from these inventories, thus providing them huge savings on financing costs and alleviate the overhang situation.

Under the campaign, the ministry said that it would help to promote RM22.5 billion worth of unsold homes, mostly priced below RM300,000, at a property expo in March, featuring more than 30,000 completed homes.

Zuraida added that discount for those houses will be at least 10%.

Meanwhile, AmBank Research said it maintained its “neutral” view on the property sector as it does not expect earnings surprises in the short to medium term.

“Our top picks for the sector are Sunway Bhd, given that its local property launches have been generally well received due to good locations, and diversified income based; E&O, for its prime landbank, including reclamation rights on the Penang Island, strong take-up rates for new property launches and the ability to clear unsold units; and Mah Sing for its quick turnaround property development model,” it added.