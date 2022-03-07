Thumbs up for short-term rentals to ease glut: Airbnb survey

PETALING JAYA: About 80% of respondents in a survey commissioned by Airbnb believe that Malaysians should be allowed to use surplus vacant apartments as short-term rentals in order to combat the ongoing property overhang, especially in places like Penang, Johor, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

Survey results indicated a strong local consensus that short-term rental accommodation benefits local communities. Over two thirds agree that it creates an economic boost in neighbourhoods, and 62% of respondents believe overall that short-term rental accommodation drives benefits not only for hosts but also businesses in the community.

Of those surveyed, over 60% of Malaysians support allowing residents in their city to rent out their homes on Airbnb, and believe that residents renting out their homes has a positive impact on Malaysia and local communities.

The survey also found that over half of all respondents are likely to stay at short-term rental accommodation when they travel domestically. More than two thirds (68%) of Malaysians are likely to use Airbnb when they next travel, and 44% of respondents are also likely to host on Airbnb in the next 12 months.

Airbnb head of public policy for Southeast Asia, Mich Goh (pix), said short-term rental accommodation has been a key contributor to the Malaysian economy over the years.

“Malaysians believe short-term rental accommodations drive positive outcomes for communities, with both local and international guests using Airbnb to travel within and to Malaysia. Hosting has already empowered thousands of Malaysians who welcome guests into their homes every day, with many more considering taking it up in the near future.

“We need a clear, simple and effective national framework that allows everyday Malaysians across the country to host with us. Airbnb is committed to continue working with the government towards this. We also remain focused on supporting the return of travel, and readying our community to welcome travelers safely and responsibly,” she added.

This survey was conducted among 1,020 Malaysians between Dec 23, 2021 and Jan 14, 2022, indicating how Malaysians believe short-term rental accommodations drive positive outcomes for communities as guests from both domestic and international markets continue to support the country’s economic recovery.