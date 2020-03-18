Tien Wah Press gets BAT contract extension for 5 years

PETALING JAYA: Tien Wah Press Holdings Bhd’s 51% owned subsidiary Max Ease International Limited (MEIL) will continue to supply printed carton to British American Tobacco group (BAT) for the latter’s operations in Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam for another five years.

This comes after BAT agreed to extend its current supply agreement for printed carton requirements from Jan 1, 2020 to Dec 31, 2024 for the domestic and/or export markets.

The deal is subject to the execution of a formal contract which is expected to be in second quarter ending June 30, 2020.

MEIL is 49%-owned by New Toyo International Holdings Ltd, the ultimate holding company of Tien Wah.