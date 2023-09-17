TikTok Shop enhances support for sellers, brands and creators

PETALING JAYA: TikTok Shop is furthering its commitment to building Malaysia’s economy by providing 100 times more subsidies in support of sellers, brands and creators on its platform.

This commitment was made recently at its first-ever summit to celebrate and empower its sellers, creators, and brands who have chosen to share their products – and creativity – on TikTok Shop.

Held at Bangsar South, Kuala Lumpur, the one-day summit was an acknowledgment of TikTok Shop’s mark in the e-commerce space since 2022, subsequently leading to a new wave of shopping to develop the growth of small and medium enterprises (SME) to boost the nation’s economic standing.

TikTok Shop has been instrumental in providing entrepreneurs, particularly local businesses, the opportunity to carve out a digital presence and express their creativity in marketing their products through Shoppertainment.

TikTok Shop is looking forward to welcoming more entrepreneurs to start their e-commerce journey with the platform. This includes a series of marketing and promotional support for sellers in the fourth quarter of 2023.

TikTok Shop Malaysia FMCG category director Wilson Leong said, “The TikTok Shop Summit is a culmination of all the hard work that our sellers and creators have put into carving out a living while building a name for themselves on TikTok Shop, especially in this new wave of shopping that brings together commerce, creativity, and content. It is incredibly heartening to hear testimonies from sellers who have grown their business with TikTok Shop and are thus able to also positively impact others through their involvement with our platform. We hope to see more businesses achieve such success on TikTok Shop.”