Tile maker YB Ventures resumes manufacturing operations

PETALING JAYA: Tile producer YB Ventures Bhd has resumed its manufacturing operations in Kulai, Johor, as most of its approximately 600 local and foreign operational workers have been fully vaccinated.

YB Ventures executive director Datuk Au Yee Boon (pix) noted that as of Monday, the group is allowed to operate at 80% capacity and is expected to be fully operational once some of its operational workers are cleared from quarantine and have completed their second dose of vaccine.

“In compliance with standard operating procedures, RTK Antigen Testing will be mandatory every two weeks for our employees, sanitisation and disinfection works will be held at the group’s premises regularly, with all the necessary precautionary measures for Covid-19 strictly in place.

“Resumption of our business activities will enable a return to some form of normalcy, putting us on the right track to move forward and do our part to help boost the economic recovery of the country. Our priority now is to fulfil the backlog of orders that have built up since the full movement control order, which started on June 1, 2021,” Au said.

The group now has a backlog of orders up to three months to fulfil, and the team is ready to go full force for the delivery after a three-months stoppage of operations.

Au is optimistic that the property, construction and building material sectors are set to experience gradual recovery, in tandem with the positive economic growth slated for 2022.

“Towards the fourth quarter of 2021, we have seen pent-up demand for properties, an effective vaccine rollout programme and low-interest rates. All these are set to bolster businesses that took a hit since last year,” he said.

Its proprietary flagship product – Talos Living Tiles – has gained traction by receiving enquiries from potential customers, both local and overseas. Utilising YB Venture’s proprietary Nano Glazing technology, the coated tile produces and releases negative ions into the air, improving indoor air quality and having a healing effect on the body. This product bodes well for the group’s expansion plan as the booming demand for health-friendly products shows no sign of slowing down amid the high vaccination rate.