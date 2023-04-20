Time completes deal with DigitalBridge for data centre expansion

KUALA LUMPUR: Time dotCom Bhd (Time) has completed its transactions with funds affiliated with New York-listed DigitalBridge Group Inc for a strategic partnership intended to accelerate the expansion of AIMS Group (AIMS) data centre business across Asia.

In a statement today, the telecommunications provider said that with the completion of this deal, both parties are well-positioned for a rapid and tactical expansion of data centre facilities across primary and secondary cities in Asean and beyond.

“We focus on providing best-in-class services to multinationals, large enterprises, content providers, internet infrastructure providers and financial institutions,” it said.

The plans will centre on AIMS as the primary platform for expansion in the highly connected, ecosystem-centric data centre space while making Malaysia a core hub and gateway for greater connectivity in the region.

“We are excited to embark on the next chapter of AIMS’ journey to become a leading data centre provider in Asia. We believe that DigitalBridge’s global experience in other markets will serve as a critical accelerator in our plans for expansion,” said Time commander-in-chief Afzal Abdul Rahim.

DigitalBridge head of Asia Justin Chang said the global digital infrastructure investment arm looks forward to create a leading edge and interconnection data centre platform in the region.

“We believe that the combination of Time, AIMS and DigitalBridge is extremely powerful and can rapidly accelerate the growth of the business,” he said. - Bernama