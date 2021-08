PETALING JAYA: The Covid-induced new normal will be a boon to mixed property development, especially projects that combine all three components of hotel, commercial and residential within a single address.

The new normal dictates the types of preferred properties home buyers may want to live in – that takes into account the extra care taken to keep safe when doing business, the need to avoid travelling too far, the demand for stable internet connectivity for working from home, a sense of security and shopping convenience.

The Health Ministry’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avert coronavirus infections have generally dampened market sentiment but in this case it did the reverse for SOP-conscious house buyers.

DSGT Consultancy Sdn Bhd property investment principal Datuk Seri Gavin Tee (pix) said mixed development – once a neglected property segment – is trending and getting the attention it deserves as a good peg for property investment and a perfect fit is when the property is in a prime location and freehold.

He said mixed development fits the requirement of the new normal all have to live with, where the amenities you find in such properties allow you to meet your clients in a clean sanitised hotel setting, enjoy fast internet connectivity and pick up your groceries in a jiffy.

Post-Covid, he said, people are dying to travel and, because of border restrictions, domestic tourism will see a boom and there will be an uptake in demand for hotel rooms.

Given these positive factors, he added, mixed developments with all three components will command a premium and it is wise to invest in such properties even now, in the midst of the Covid pandemic.

Almost all mixed development projects are commercial and residential property and very few include the hotel component. One such new mixed development that comes with a hotel that real estate agents are hot after is the RM450 million Alfa Bangsar project at Jalan Maarof in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur.

Charles Tan, editor of online property portal kopiandproperty.com, said there are always opportunities to explore when all seems dire, especially during a crisis such as the Covid pandemic.

“Opportunity exists because many are pulling back. During good times, many are jumping in and are queuing up during new launches and many will decide on the spot. When the whole world knows about it, the opportunity ceases to exist,” he said.

Charles said any investment in a mature and affluent neighbourhood in locations such as Bangsar will continue to be favoured even after Covid-19 is under control. “It won’t lose its lustre as you can’t be wrong choosing property in such a high-end matured neighbourhood,” he added.

Property investment speaker Chris Tan said property, especially those in vibrant Bangsar, is sought-after and buying now makes sense as the pre-Covid price was never lower than RM1,000 per sq ft.

“Bangsar is a mature location and when a project is completed in a few years’ time, the post-Covid prices will rise, driven by inflation, and the property there may double and hit RM2,000 per sq ft, which is still affordable,” he said.

Chris, the principal owner of law firm Chur Associates, is an avid property investment speaker in the local property talk circuit and on webinars.

“There is no need to justify the attractions of any new projects in Bangsar, which is a first-choice destination. The idea is to buy now as you won’t get it at the current price in a location full of landed properties that are expensive,” he said.

Sri Seltra CEO Terence Chia said even before the sales launch of his company’s mixed development in Bangsar, it had already received over 500 early registrations of interest. He said the project site was once the car showroom cum workshop for Alfa Romeo cars that the company was selling for two decades.

“Our land is freehold and is the remaining few parcels left in Bangsar. The mixed development comprises an upscale hotel, commercial space and serviced apartments within a single site.

“It will be a landmark that will prosper all businesses in the vicinity here. Alfa Bangsar will take the concept of serviced apartments to the next level of work-life balance with a wellness theme.”

Chia said Sri Seltra under the parent City Motors Group of companies will develop a similar mixed project that is much larger on its own freehold land in Bukit Bintang next year.