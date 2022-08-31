Tiong Nam to launch lifestyle hub in Johor Baru

PETALING JAYA: Tiong Nam Group yesterday introduced the 1975 Avenue & Hotel, the first aviation-themed lifestyle hub in Johor Baru set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Located in Kempas and occupying over 19,000 sqm of integrated township with retail elements, the development also features a 38-room hotel offering guests access to a man-made beach playground surrounded by a resort-style garden that sets a holiday mood in the hustle and bustle of Johor Baru city.

“The opening of the hotel will further add vibrancy to the community in Johor Baru and we are confident that we will be able to operate at a healthy occupancy in the first year of the hotel’s opening taking into consideration the integration, connectivity, market size and the authenticity of the extravagance experience we are offering,“ said 1975 Hotel general manager Kenneth Perreau.

A number of leasing opportunities are available ranging from local casual diners to international gourmet dining including contemporary/casual dining, omakase/buffet, family style, pop-up restaurant, poolside cafe/bistro, F&B outlets, cafes and themed dining, entertainment and other soon-to-be-revealed activities. It is designed to attract a new generation of domestic and international business and leisure travelers, as well as families looking for authentic experiences.

“For corporate travelers and event planners, 1975 Avenue & Hotel features indoor and outdoor event venue for guests to capture the most memorable moments. These event spaces are ideal for business summits, trade shows, expos, product launches, press conferences, red carpet events, social gatherings, registration of marriage ceremonies, wedding banquets and weekend bazaars,” said Tiong Nam Properties executive director Jimmy Khoo.

The design and concept of 1975 Avenue & Hotel has its uniqueness for guests to enjoy “time travel” when they visit. Inside the hotel, the all-suite cockpits and cabins feature a 70s vintage and grandiose interior for a timeless aviation staycation escapade. It is also a place for romantic getaways for couples or fun family vacations with the outdoor man-made beach and lagoon pool that weaves through the entire venue.